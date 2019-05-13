Watch the red carpet live stream from EW and PEOPLE's Upfronts Party  

EW is already gearing up for the fall TV season with a party celebrating the New York Upfronts.

Join Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE tonight starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT as we stream the festivities live from the red carpet at our annual bash being held at Union Park in NYC. Talent from some of television’s biggest series — both new and returning — will come together for the soiree.

Hosts Lola Ogunnaike and Jeremy Parsons will chat with stars from the casts of This Is Us, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Modern Family, Younger, and more about their work and the upcoming seasons of all your favorite shows.

Be sure to catch all the action on the live stream here or on PeopleTV, as well as on our Twitter and Facebook pages.

