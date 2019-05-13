Watch the new trailer for Netflix's What/If, starring Renée Zellweger

What/If type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Thriller

She had us at “hard choices.”

In this new trailer for What/If —the new drama from Revenge creator Mike Kelley that features Renée Zellweger in her first live-action, series regular role — the Bridget Jones star is Anne Montgomery, a venture capitalist who presents an Indecent Exposure-type deal to Blake Jenner (Glee) and Jane Levy (Castle Rock). The cast also includes Samantha Ware (Glee), Keith Powers (Famous in Love), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Juan Castano (Shades of Blue), John Clarence Stewart (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters) and Louis Herthum (Westworld).

What/If is billed as a “Neo-noir thriller that explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.” It’s an anthology, so each season will address a different morality tale. It’s unclear for now whether Zellweger will remain a part of Kelley’s repertory.

All 10 episodes of What/If will drop May 24 on Netflix.

