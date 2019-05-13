See Fox's 2019-20 prime-time schedule

Image zoom David Giesbrecht/FOX

Fox on Monday unveiled its fall 2019-20 lineup that will mark the series finale of Empire, a different night for The Resident, and a fresh home for the costumed crazies of professional wrestling.

Missing from the lineup: Last Man Standing and Orville, which will return in 2020. As usual, lots of new and returning shows were held back because of sports, such as the new dramas 9-1-1: Lone Star, Deputy, Filthy Rich, and neXt, as well as the live-action comedy Outmatched and the animated sitcoms Duncanville and The Great North. There will also be new seasons of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Hell’s Kitchen, Masterchef, Masterchef Junior, Paradise Hotel, So You Think You Can Dance, and Spin the Wheel, as well as a new competition show called Ultimate Tag.

And Smackdown Live, which started its broadcast TV run on UPN and CW back in the day, will premiere Oct. 4 on Fox and air 52 weeks a year. The network signed a five-year, $200 million-plus deal with the WWE last June to acquire the franchise.

One more treat for those Masked Singer fans: a third season will kick off after Fox’s telecast of Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

Here is the fall 2019-20 lineup:

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1

9:00-10:00 PM Prodigal Son

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM The Resident

9:00-10:00 PM Empire

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM The Masked Singer

9:00-10:00 PM Not Just Me

THURSDAY

7:30-8:00 PM ET Thursday Night Football Pregame Show

4:30-5:00 PM PT 8:00 PM-CC ET/5:00 PM-CC PT NFL Football

FRIDAY

8:00-10:00 PM WWE’S Smackdown Live

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL on Fox

7:30-8:00 PM The OT / Fox Encores

8:00-8:30 PM The Simpsons

8:30-9:00 PM Bless the Harts (new series)

9:00-9:30 PM Bob’s Burgers

9:30-10:00 PM Family Guy

Here are Fox’s descriptions of the new shows:

Not Just Me: the story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds, exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection and what it truly means to be a family. An only child (Brittany Snow) finds her life turned upside down when her father (Timothy Hutton,) reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children, including two new sisters.

Prodigal Son: The series stars Tom Payne as the son of a convicted serial killer (Michael Sheen), who has made hunting murderers his life’s work. The series also stars Bellamy Young and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Bless the Harts: The animated comedy follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke, and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich – in friends, family and laughter. The series features the voices of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz and Mary Steenburgen.

9-1-1: Lone Star: The series stars Rob Lowe (The Grinder) as a sophisticated New York cop who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Deputy: When the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman (Stephen Dorff), more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics, who won’t rest until justice is served.

Filthy Rich: A southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch (Gerald McRaney) of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife (Kim Cattrall) and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

NeXt: A propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand. John Slattery (Mad Men) as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe, and teams up with a cyber crime agent (Fernanda Andrade) to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen – one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

Duncanville: An animated family comedy centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world. Amy Poehler voices the series’ two leading characters, Duncan and his mother, Annie.

Outmatched: A multi-camera family comedy about a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.

The Great North: An animated comedy that follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially as the artistic dreams of his only daughter lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Featured voices include Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and Will Forte.

Ultimate Tag: a high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase. The thrilling, energy-sapping competition will premiere in 2020.