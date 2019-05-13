BH90210 cast can't get that familiar theme song out of their heads in new reboot promo

BH90210 type TV Show Network Fox Genre Drama

Just a few notes of that theme song and we’re ready to head back to the Peach Pit.

The new promo for BH90210, the revival of Beverly Hills 90210 headed to Fox, features the original theme song, which EW once named to its list of 25 perfect theme songs.

The original cast — Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, and Brian Austin Green — are shown getting ready as objects around them recreate the dulcet tones of the original Beverly Hills 90210 theme song.

The series, which premieres August 7, is a quasi-revival of the original featuring the original actors of the 1990s teen drama playing “heightened” versions of themselves. In a tongue-in-cheek twist, the actors star as versions of themselves reuniting as they consider a 90210 revival. How’s that for meta?

It’s about the characters behind the characters,” Garth previously told EW. “It’s inside the lives of people that lived in those shoes for those 10 years, and it’s about them coming back together.”

This promo gives a taste of the actors themselves going about their daily lives, with Doherty practicing yoga, Spelling making coffee, Garth blow-drying her hair, and more — as the beloved theme song comes back into their lives in unexpected ways. We even get a glimpse of Ziering driving a convertible with a BH90210 license plate (in keeping with his character’s Steve Sanders’ love of cars).

“The prospects of a bunch of fictionalized versions of ourselves trying to get this 90210 reboot off the ground, we’re telling this is in a very comical way,” Priestley told EW. “I think the opportunity to satirize the situation is something we all found very appealing.”

Priestley also addressed working with the group again after the loss of their costar Luke Perry, who died in February, “It’s incredibly special, and I think that we all appreciate it more, and appreciate our fellow castmates a little more now.”

Watch the promo above for more.

