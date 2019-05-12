Whiskey Cavalier canceled at ABC

Whiskey Cavalier type TV Show Network ABC Genre Action,

Romantic Comedy

The mission is over for the Whiskey Cavalier team after one season.

On Sunday, ABC officially announced the Scott Foley–Lauren Cohan led comedic suspense series will not continue past its freshman season.

Foley and his wife Marika Dominczyk, who was a recurring guest star on the series, shared a video on Foley’s Instagram page confirming the news. Dominczyk was visibly in tears in the emotional video.

“We are so sad but Whiskey Cavalier will not be coming back to ABC next season,” Foley said in the video. “It was a tough call for the network, but ultimately they decided not to go with us. We wish them the best. I want to thank my cast and my crew for being amazing to work with. The experience we’ve had here in Prague has been wonderful for us and our family. We have made friends that we will keep forever, and I don’t know, on to the next. Thank you guys — for those who watched, thanks for watching.”

Whiskey Cavalier debuted in February in a plum, post-Oscars preview spot. The series followed the adventures of Will Chase (Foley) and Frankie Trowbridge (Cohan) as they led a team of the FBI and CIA’s sharpest minds on a series of missions across the world. Will and Frankie’s instant dislike quickly transformed into the fun interplay of a “will they–won’t they?” relationship.

The series was created by David Hemingson, and Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams, Vir Das, and Josh Hopkins also starred in the dramedy. Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold (Doozer Productions) produced alongside Foley for Warner Bros. Television production.

It consistently fell squarely in the pack of ABC’s originals ratings wise, never managing to breakout despite the star power of its two leads. It drew similar viewership to renewed ABC drama The Rookie, but its international production costs and outside studio (WB TV) may have contributed to its axing.

Cohan notably left AMC’s The Walking Dead for this series, but the door remains open for her to return to the zombie drama.

The series still has a few episodes to wrap up its first (and only) season. Its series finale will air May 22 at 10 p.m.

