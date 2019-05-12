Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

After giving a blanket apology to her own daughter, who was in the audience, Saturday Night Live host Emma Thompson started her Mother’s Day Weekend episode monologue explaining how she’s aware that it’s difficult to understand what mothers are actually saying.

“They do speak in code, so as a mother myself, I’d like to offer a little language lesson to help you understand what we mean with some help from other mothers,” the Oscar-winning screenwriter and actress said.

Namely, she meant SNL alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who also happen to be costarring in the new Netflix movie Wine Country, which Poehler also directed.

The two joined her for “Mother Speak 101,” to help people decipher what mothers mean by “just to relax in the back yard, maybe a massage” when asked what they want for the special occasion.

Poehler clarifies that it means “How does one buy weed?” Who knew?

Has your mom ever complimented your attire?

“Ooh, I like that shirt” really means “Ooh, I think I bought you that shirt,” they explain.

Ever heard the concerned “You look tired”? Welp, what your mom is really saying is “You look bad.” K.

But it’s not all negative.

“Son, you know I love you just the way you are,” is actually code for “I am bored of waiting for you to tell me you’re gay. Just do it so I can buy rainbow stuff.”

And here’s a shocker. “I love all my kids the same” is not true. Your mom is actually trying to say “Your sister is winning.” Wow.

They also dissect what your Philadelphia, Boston, or England mom is saying. The results are hilarious, if not confusing.

Watch the clip above for more.

