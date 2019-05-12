Game of Thrones trailer for the series finale released

All shows must die. For Game of Thrones, the end comes next week.

Above is HBO’s new promo teasing season 8, episode 6, the series finale of the fantasy hit.

The video shows characters reacting to the aftermath of Daenerys Targaryen’s devastating King’s Landing attack.

