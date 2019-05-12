Game of Thrones trailer for the series finale released

By James Hibberd
May 12, 2019 at 10:27 PM EDT

Game of Thrones

  TV Show
All shows must die. For Game of Thrones, the end comes next week.

Above is HBO’s new promo teasing season 8, episode 6, the series finale of the fantasy hit.

The video shows characters reacting to the aftermath of Daenerys Targaryen’s devastating King’s Landing attack.

Read our episode 5 coverage:
Lena Headey on that King’s Landing battle ending: ‘The first time Cersei has been at peace…
Game of Thrones actor on his surprise death: ‘Nothing could console me’
Game of Thrones recap for season 8, episode 5: Queens of the ashes
The Hound actor breaks down that Game of Thrones Cleganebowl fight

More to come, refresh for the latest …

 

HBO’s epic fantasy drama based on George R.R. Martin's novel series A Song of Ice and Fire.
  TV Show
  8
  73
  TV-MA
  04/17/11-05/19/19
