Killing Eve wins Best Drama at BAFTA TV Awards

BBC America’s Killing Eve dominated the BAFTA TV Awards in London on Sunday night.

The show was honored with Best Drama while star Jodie Comer won Leading Actress for portraying the assassin Villanelle in the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-developed show and costar Fiona Shaw was awarded Supporting Actress. Patrick Melrose was named best Mini-Series, Sally4Ever took home Scripted Comedy, and Succession walked away with International Show.

Other awards at the Graham Norton-hosted event went to Benedict Cumberbatch, who won Leading Actor for Patrick Melrose, and Ben Whishaw fir Supporting Actor for A Very British Scandal.

Watch a trailer for season 2 of Killing Eve above and see the full list of nominees and winners below.

Drama Series

Bodyguard (BBC One)

Killing Eve (BBC America/BBC Three)

Save Me (Sky Atlantic)

Informer (BBC One)

Mini-Series

A Very English Scandal (BBC One)

Kiri (Channel 4)

Mrs Wilson (BBC One)

Patrick Melrose (Showtime/Sky Atlantic)

Leading Actress

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America/BBC Three)

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America/BBC Three)

Keeley Hawes – Bodyguard (BBC One)

Ruth Wilson – Mrs Wilson (BBC One)

Leading Actor

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)

Chance Perdomo – Killed By My Debt (BBC Three)

Lucian Msamati – Kiri (Channel 4)

Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose (Showtime/Sky Atlantic)

Supporting Actor

Alex Jennings – Unforgotten (ITV)

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)

Kim Bodnia – Killing Eve (BBC One)

Stephen Graham – Save Me (Sky Atlantic)

Supporting Actress

Billie Piper – Collateral (BBC Two)

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve (BBC One)

Keeley Hawes – Mrs Wilson (BBC One)

Monica Dolan – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Jessica Hynes with David Tennant, Edan Hayhurst and Miley Locke in There She Goes.

Daisy May Cooper – This Country (BBC Three)

Jessica Hynes – There She Goes (BBC Four)

Julia Davis – Sally4Ever (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Lesley Manville – Mum (BBC Two)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Alex MacQueen – Sally4Ever (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Jamie Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

Peter Mullan – Mum (BBC Two)

Steve Pemberton – Inside No 9 (BBC Two)

International

54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis (ARD/BBC Four)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu/Channel 4)

Reporting Trump’s First Year: The Fourth Estate (Showtime/BBC Two)

Succession (HBO/Sky Atlantic)

