Fox spinning off 9-1-1 into new fall drama starring Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe will headline a spinoff of 9-1-1 for Fox this fall that takes place in Austin, Texas.

The show will be appropriately titled 9-1-1: Lone Star and will star Lowe as a “sophisticated New York cop who, along with his son, relocates to Austin, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.”

“The beauty of having a hit drama like 9-1-1 from the genius minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is it allows you to explore thrilling stories as told through an array of distinctive characters,” said Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn in a statement. “In 9-1-1: Lone Star, they’ve given us a special opportunity to expand the franchise into new territory – literally and figuratively — and we’re thrilled to have the incomparable Rob Lowe headline this new iteration when it joins our schedule next season.”

9-1-1 has already been renewed for fall by Fox. It follows the lives of first responders in Los Angeles.

Fox will present its fall lineup to advertisers Monday in New York City.

