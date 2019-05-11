The Goldbergs and Schooled spin-off renewed at ABC

ABC can’t get enough of The Goldbergs and the extended family, either.

The network, as announced this week, green lit a seventh season for the Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin sitcom, on top of a season 2 renewal for the Schooled spin-off.

This comes after ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, How to Get Away With Murder, Fresh Off the Boat, The Rookie, Single Parents, Bless This Mess, and American Housewife.

Image zoom Byron Cohen/ABC via Getty Images; Eric McCandless via Getty Images

“So thankful I get to keep working with my beautiful tv fam, insanely talented crew, and sexy-as-hell writers!” Covey, mamma Goldberg on The Goldbergs, tweeted of the news on Friday.

Hayley Orrantia, who plays Erica Goldberg, expressed her excitement “to be with [her] family again,” while her sitcom brother Sean Giambrone (Adam Goldberg) gave “A BIG THANK YOU” to the “loyal fans, incredible writers, fantastic crew, wonderful cast,” and “amazing” series creator Adam F. Goldberg

Buckle up schmoos! Just got word that @TheGoldbergsABC is coming back for SEASON 7! So thankful I get to keep working with my beautiful tv fam, insanely talented crew, and sexy-as-hell writers! #TheGoldbergs https://t.co/ZcLZeI1FSt — Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendonco) May 11, 2019

ITS OFFICIAL! The Goldbergs is back on ABC for Season 7!!!!!!! I can’t wait to be with my family again💜 — Hayley Orrantia (@hayleyorrantia) May 11, 2019

Yes! A BIG THANK YOU to our loyal fans, incredible writers, fantastic crew, wonderful cast, amazing @adamfgoldberg @ABCNetwork @SPTV So excited for Season 7. #TheGoldbergs pic.twitter.com/Mijrp6Dl3l — Sean Giambrone (@seangiambrone1) May 11, 2019

“All I can say is I owe every one of the @goldnerds a giant hug,” Goldberg tweeted. “Writing about my family has been wonderful, but writing about my teachers has been a true honor. I thank you all for continuing to stick with our hour block of 80s and 90s insanity. Oh sweet Ballssssss!”

All I can say is I owe every one of the @goldnerds a giant hug. Writing about my family has been wonderful, but writing about my teachers has been a true honor. I thank you all for continuing to stick with our hour block of 80s and 90s insanity. Oh sweet Ballssssss! https://t.co/ydkrUHbh8S — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) May 11, 2019

Set in the 1980s, The Goldbergs is based on Goldberg’s childhood with Giambrone portraying a childhood version of Goldberg. Schooled, set in the 1990s, centers on Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), who takes a teaching job at her old high school.

“Thrilled to be coming back #goldnerdsunite @SchooledABC,” Michalka tweeted.

Keep track of what’s been renewed and canceled so far this cycle here.

