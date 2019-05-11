She-Ra season 3 sets summer premiere with Geena Davis joining the cast

Image zoom Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; Netflix

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is getting a boost of star power.

Not only has Netflix and DreamWorks Animation set the sought-after season 3 premiere date, but the next rainbow wave of episodes will bring Geena Davis to the voice cast.

Announced Friday, the iconic Thelma & Louis star will lend her pipes to the role of Huntara, a character that appeared in the original She-Ra cartoon. Here, in the modern series, she’s the leader of the Crimson Waste who’s reluctant to help Adora (Aimee Carrero), Glimmer (Karen Fukuhara), and Bow (Marcus Scribner) on a quest. Davis once wanted to join the Wonder Woman sequel, but she’s clearly found a different wonder woman.

This Huntara story arc will play out when She-Ra returns to Netflix for season 3 on Aug. 2. Netflix and DreamWorks also revealed the first look at the character’s confrontation with the show’s titular heroine.

Season 3 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is coming to @Netflix August 2nd! AND Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis will be joining the voice cast as Huntara! #SheRa @GDIGM pic.twitter.com/SeFEgPAsuR — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) May 10, 2019

The first She-Ra season, which introduced orphaned princess Adora raised in the care of the villainous Horde, premiered on Netflix in November 2018. With the season 3 news, coming after Adora found a new family in the Rebellion of princesses and accepted the mantle of She-Ra, Princess of Power, there will now be three seasons of She-Ra released in less than 12 months.

For the honor of Greyskull!

According to Entertainment Tonight, showrunner Noelle Stevenson first revealed the addition of Davis and the premiere date during the Bentonville Film Festival, where Stevenson said, “It’s such an honor having Geena be a part of this property, especially as someone who’s a huge fan of her work. I can’t wait for everyone to meet Huntara!”

Here’s hoping there’s some archery involved with Huntara. Davis once took up archery to the point where she almost made it to the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. She finished 29th out of 300 at the U.S. national championships.

Related content: