Exclusive first look at Frankie Grande's return to Henry Danger— and it's for a musical special!

Frankie Grande isn’t afraid of a little Danger… Henry Danger, that is.

The entertainer and Big Brother alum is headed back to Nickelodeon’s hit live-action series Henry Danger for Henry Danger The Musical— and EW has an exclusive first look at his as Frankini.

As described by the network, the musical special — which will air July 27 — is an hour-long extravaganza featuring 26 original songs. “The villainous Frankini (Frankie Grande) uses a device to put a musical curse over Swellview,” reads the episode description. “Kid Danger (Jace Norman) and Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) are forced to find a different way to save everyone. But when Captain Man cracks under the pressure, it’s up to Kid Danger to remind him how to be a hero again.”

Here Grande discusses his return to TV’s no. 1 live-action kids’ program.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What makes Henry Danger a show you wanted to return to?

FRANKIE GRANDE: OMG, so many things! I would have to say, overall, it’s the collaborative nature of the show. When Frankini is in an episode I get to work with different departments: Michael Johnston, the head of makeup, in order to find the right makeup look; Kris Dangl, the head of wardrobe, to find the right costumes; the directors to take Frankini in all sorts of fun new directions; and in the case of the musical, I get to help choreograph and create vocal melodies with the writer Sam Martin. It is very hard work, but it is so fun working with everyone, especially the incredible cast. It feels more like play than work. I would happily do it every day!

It’s a musical episode, will we be hearing you sing? Or what can you tease about the episode?

I have four songs, all of which have full dance numbers, outrageous costumes, and insane vocals. There is even a chair dance…so yeah… brace yourself for a wild ride with Frankini!

What’s the key to playing Frankini? And how much do you love playing a villain?

The key to playing Frankini is managing to do all of the incredible villainous things he gets to do without losing the humanity of the character. I mean, I love Frankini, and so do the kids watching at home, even though his motives can be a little mischievous! Balance is the big challenge, but it pays off! The thing I love about playing a villain is that you can never go too far with the character. He’s a little out of his mind, so anything goes, which is so fun for me as an actor!

Henry Danger The Musical airs July 27 on Nickelodeon.

