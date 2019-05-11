Houston Rockets mascot bends the knee to Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke

Daenerys Targaryen may be down a certain something (SPOILERS!) in the war for the Iron Throne on the final season of Game of Thrones, but will Clutch the bear turn the tide?

Actress Emilia Clarke got a new ally when she attended Game 6 of the NBA season with the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

Image zoom Bob Levey/Getty Images

In a video shared by the Rockets’ Twitter page of Friday’s face-off at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Clutch, the Rockets’ mascot, bends the knee to the Mother of Dragons as music from the Game of Thrones score resounds throughout the stadium and the announcer totally blows up her spot.

“Look who’s here,” booms the announcer. “The Mother of Dragons from Game of Thrones. Welcome to Houston, Emilia Clarke.”

🚨 THIS IS NOT A BLOOPER 🚨 The Mother of Dragons is at the #Rockets game with a coffee!@emiliaclarke | #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/hqo2jeXMuo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 11, 2019

Clutch was also seen carrying a coffee cup before he dropped it at the sight of Clarke before him. So, cup-gate continues.

Sadly for the Rockets, the team lost that game to the Warriors.

Clarke was just one of two queens in the stadium on Friday. “Queen Bey” Beyoncé Knowles-Carter came out for Game 6 with husband Jay-Z. In a separate video, they are seen welcomed to the sound of Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love.”

Related content: