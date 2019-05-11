Constance Wu explains 'dismayed' Fresh Off the Boat response: 'Had to give up another project'

Image zoom FilmMagic

Crazy Rich Asians‘ star Constance Wu is clearing up the situation around her “dismayed” social media response to Fresh Off the Boat that left many scratching their heads — the one where she exclaimed “f—ing hell” to the news that her ABC show was renewed for a sixth season.

In a new — and lengthy — written response shared to her Twitter page on Saturday, Wu, 37, explains, “I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc [sic] I hate the show but bc [sic] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.”

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

On Friday, after news of Fresh Off the Boat season 6 broke, Wu took to Twitter and Instagram to voice this frustration, writing how she was “so upset that I’m literally crying,” in addition to other expletives. She even responded to a supporting fan congratulating her on the “good news” by writing, “No, it’s not.”

She walked back those remarks shortly thereafter in tweeting how they came “on the heels of a rough day.” In her new statement, Wu attempts to “un-muddle” that situation with her “truth.”

“FOTB is a great show that I’m proud of and that I enjoy,” she writes. “I’ve gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand. So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant. I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast/crew. Which makes it all quite enjoyable — so obviously I don’t dislike doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant. But in general, I’ve always sought artistic challenge over comfort and ease. I was disappointed in not being able to do that other project — because that other project would have challenged me as an artist — that other project would have been really hard and not easy or pleasant at all.”

EW reached out to Wu’s reps regarding this unnamed project. In addition to the Crazy Rich Asians sequel in development, Wu also stars in Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, and more.

In the statement, the actress continues to apologize for the “ill-timing” of her “insensitive” words, noting how there are “those who are struggling” — seemingly a reference to struggling actors as she mentions she “used to be in that struggle too” and realizes “it’s a huge privilege that I even have options.”

“But if one does have privilege, they ought to use that privilege as best they can,” she adds. “For me — that means pushing myself artistically. Constantly challenging myself by doing what’s unfamiliar and scary. So I am trying my best to use it well.”

However, the statement is already raising eyebrows on social media in light of the last paragraph, which references the #MeToo movement in Hollywood when Wu concludes with “believe women.”

“People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts — that conflict is a part of being human. So I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same time be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job,” she writes. “I appreciate those who have given me the space and faith to believe what I say about both parts of my heart. Thank you. It’s meaningful when you make the choice to believe women.”

