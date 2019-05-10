What to Watch this weekend: Sneaky Pete season premiere, plus American Idol, Game of Thrones, and Veep
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Friday
Sneaky Pete
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Season Premiere
As Marius, er, “Pete” (Giovanni Ribisi) returns to the farm, season 3 dives right into the drama, kicking off with a (literal) crash-boom-bang and a showdown with Julia (Marin Ireland). At this point, Pete’s family is practically unrecognizable — the once-unified unit is divided by myriad hard-to-swallow truths. Tempted to flee and return to his con life (he can’t shake thoughts of an old flame, his “emotional heroin”), Pete makes good on his titular nickname after an arrest. But with the real Pete (Ethan Embry) out of prison, is that Marius’ bigger problem, or the genuine feelings he has for his faux family? B+ —Lexi Vollero
What Else to Watch:
Streaming
Easy (final season premiere) — Netflix
The Society (series premiere) — Netflix
8 p.m.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (season premiere) — ABC
9 p.m.
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (series premiere) — Showtime
Saturday
Restaurant Impossible
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Food Network
On the season finale, in Arizona, chef Robert Irvine tries to rescue Copper Steer Steakhouse. What started as a dream for the owners has turned into a nightmare, losing money month after month. Sounds like the chef has his hands — and stomach — full.
3%
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
We Can’t Stop Talking About…
Need something to binge? Another series about twentysomethings rebelling against a society run by Machiavellian adults isn’t the most groundbreaking premise nowadays, but this Brazilian sleeper hit is a uniquely refreshing remedy to the cliché. Think The Hunger Games meets The Maze Runner, with a dash of Lord of the Flies — but less depressing, more bingeable. Set in a dystopian future, 20-year-olds annually apply for “The Process,” a competition of physical and psychological challenges that whittles the group down to just 3 percent, those of which earn the chance to live in the elite utopia “Offshore.” With two short seasons (a third is coming), it’s also a cushy way to help conquer your crippling fear of subtitles. —Alison Wild
What Else to Watch:
9 p.m.
A Feeling of Home (original telefilm) — Hallmark
Sunday
Veep
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:50 p.m. on HBO
Hail to the Veep, which is winding down its Emmy-plated, insult-packed, seven-season run — not to mention the presidential run of self-consumed Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), whose opposition includes irritant Jonah (Timothy Simons). EP David Mandel describes the series finale as “happy,” “sad,” and “epic,” while Simons reassures there won’t be some super-sentimental send-off for these malcontents: “It will probably fit into that thing of, ‘This really made me laugh. I loved spending time with all those people. And holy sh—, they are the worst group of people I’ve ever seen.’” —Dan Snierson
What Else to Watch:
8 p.m.
American Idol (live coast to coast, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT; Top 5 perform Elton John songs) — ABC
Our Cartoon President (series premiere) — Showtime
9 p.m.
Game of Thrones — HBO
Family Guy (season finale) — Fox
Unforgotten (season 3 finale) — PBS
*times are ET and subject to change
