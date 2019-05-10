Image zoom Steve Harvey TV

Steve Harvey’s time on daytime appears to be coming to an end. His syndicated talk show, Steve, will end its run in June, multiple outlets reported Friday.

The show, distributed by NBCUniversal Television, followed Harvey’s first foray into the format, Steve Harvey, which was produced in Chicago and began airing in 2012. It followed more in the mold of shows like Dr. Phil and won several Emmys in the Informative Talk Show category. In 2017, Harvey relocated to Los Angeles to produce a new version of the show, now called Steve, with more creative control and a revamped format. The new incarnation focused more on comedy segments and celebrity guests.

According to Variety, the move angered NBCUniversal executives, as it cost the company its ownership stake in the show, and is the probable reason for its end. Steve’s producers are reportedly trying to shop the show to other outlets. Harvey will remain on the air in his longtime gig hosting Family Feud. Meanwhile, NBC-owned stations will fill Steve’s time slot with Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show.

Reps for NBCUniversal and Harvey did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

