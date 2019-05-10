While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live for Thursday’s episode, the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home didn’t reveal much about their upcoming Avengers: Endgame follow-up. They brought a clip, but if you tend to watch these late-night shows in clip form on YouTube, you’re out of luck. Instead, you can check out their air hockey rivalry.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are apparently still in the throws of an on-going air hockey war with Zendaya being the reigning champ.

Kimmel gave them a new battleground on his show when the curtains opened to reveal an air hockey table. It was time for a rematch with their costars Jake Gyllenhaal (Quentin Beck/Mysterio), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), and Jacob Batalon (Ned) as witnesses.

The cast did also talk about Far From Home, which picks up with Spidey after the events of Avengers: Endgame. He’s decided to go on a European trip with his high school pals, but he finds himself entangled in a battle against four elemental creatures and the mysterious Mysterio, who seemed to pop up out of nowhere to combat them.

Some spoilers from Endgame ensue, so watchers beware.

