Kenya Barris' first Netflix show will star Kenya Barris — and Rashida Jones

Talk about a flex!

After signing a huge development deal at Netflix, black-ish creator Kenya Barris’ first series at the streamer will star…Kenya Barris. Joining him as star and executive producer of Black Excellence will be Rashida Jones, who previously guest-starred on black-ish.

Netflix says the series is inspired by Barris’ “irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture,” and that Black Excellence will reboot the “family sitcom” like we’ve never seen before.

The project from Barris and Jones comes as one just gained another series and the other lost one. Last week, ABC renewed black-ish for season 6 and ordered the prequel spin-off mixed-ish. The news wasn’t as good yesterday for Jones, whose TBS comedy Angie Tribeca was canceled after four seasons. She’s best known for her run as noble land mermaid Ann Perkins on Parks and Recreation.

