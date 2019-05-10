What Kenan Thompson's new NBC comedy means for his future on SNL

Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Kenan Thompson‘s life grew progressively busier over the last year, from his added commitments at NBC to the planned resurgence of Nickelodeon’s All That, the show that launched his career. But what does this mean for the actor’s future at Saturday Night Live?

Early reports that came out about Thompson’s new NBC comedy show, specifically, suggested it could be a sign that the comedian might be the latest to leave the late-night sketch comedy series, where he’s spent 16 years of his life. (Thompson joined SNL in 2003.) However, EW has learned that he’s expected to stay on the show after the upcoming season 44 finale, despite the fact that The Kenan Show (starring and executive produced by Thompson) was picked up to series at NBC.

One would assume some accommodations from his home network would be in order.

The Kenan Show, once titled Saving Kenan, is a single-camera sitcom featuring Thompson as a newly widowed dad who’s trying to be everything for his kids but also letting his father-in-law (Andy Garcia) become more involved in their lives.

“It’s the best job in the world,” Thompson recently told Ellen DeGeneres of SNL on her talk show earlier this month. “I can’t see myself just walking away from it like that, even with how busy I’ve been lately.”

Thompson now has three active NBC shows in the works, including SNL and The Kenan Show. The other is Bring the Funny, a reality competition show where “the world’s best comedic acts” embrace “every style of comedy performance.” Thompson serves as one of three judges with Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy.

Then there’s All That — the new All That, we mean — that’s gearing up for a summer premiere with Thompson and Kel Mitchell on board as executive producers. Original cast members Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Josh Server will guest star on the season premiere.

Still, Thompson told DeGeneres that he’ll “hopefully” be on SNL for whatever 2020 brings.

