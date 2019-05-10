ABC renews Grey's Anatomy for two more seasons

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

Grey’s Anatomy is not going anywhere!

ABC just announced that it ordered Shondaland’s most successful drama for another two seasons. That means we’ll have the doctors of Grey Sloan through season 17. The drama, currently in its 15th season, is averaging 10 million viewers this season.

The network also ordered a sixth season of How to Get Away with Murder and a third season of Station 19. That’s definitely a coup for HTGAWM — the drama only averaged a mere 5.1 million this season. Station 19, a Grey’s spin-off, has been doing a little better: it’s been pulling in 7.5 million.

Now on its 15th season, Grey’s Anatomy has tied E.R. as one of the longest-running hospital dramas on TV.

Pompeo is also on board for season 17. In an interview with EW earlier this year, she seemed to hint that season 16 was her last. “I’m clearly not prepared right now to make any formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories that we can tell. It’s about time that I mix it up. I’m definitely looking for a change.”

Grey’s is also turning three recurring actors into series regulars — Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli and Greg Germann.

On Thursday, ABC canceled For the People, Shondaland’s legal drama. ABC will present its fall 2019 lineup to advertisers on Tuesday in New York City.

Stay tuned for more fall programming news right here on EW.com!