ABC renews Fresh Off the Boat for season 6

The Huangs are making it to Y2K!

ABC announced Friday that Fresh Off the Boat has been renewed for a sixth season. Headlined by Constance Wu and Randall Park, the family comedy follows the 1990s adventures of a Taiwanese family living in Orlando.

Despite her big screen breakout in Crazy Rich Asians last summer, Wu told EW ahead of season 5 why she enjoys coming back to her TV family. “It’s kind of nice to have the stability and the family-like atmosphere of our show. Everyone there, we’ve known each other for over four years, most of the crew and all of the cast, so it’s very familiar,” she shared. “We’ve done four seasons, so there’s not that much pressure. And when you don’t have pressure, you can be free and experiment with the characters and play around.”

In addition to Fresh Off the Boat, ABC season 2 renewals for The Rookie, Single Parents, Bless This Mess, and a season 4 pickup for American Housewife.

For all the renewals and cancellations, follow along with EW’s Deathwatch.

