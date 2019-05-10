Fox cancels Lethal Weapon after 3 seasons (and plenty of behind-the-scenes turmoil)

Image zoom FOX

Murtaugh’s been getting too old for this sh— anyway.

After three seasons, Fox has decided to cancel Lethal Weapon. The move isn’t exactly a surprise, as the show has faced high-profile behind-the-scenes turmoil for a while now. Star Clayne Crawford was fired in May 2018 after reports of his bad behavior on set surfaced. Video and audio recordings later came to light that captured the on-set tension.

Nevertheless, Fox renewed the show for a third season, replacing Crawford with Seann William Scott. But just months later, Damon Wayans announced that he, too, planned to leave the show after completing the first 13 episodes of the season, citing health concerns.

“I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days,” Wayans said at the time. “It’s hard for me to play this loving, supportive father, husband, and friend on TV and be the guy in life who’s telling everybody, ‘I can’t, I’ve got to work.'”

Wayans ultimately stayed on for two more episodes to finish out the season, which ended in a cliffhanger and what showrunner Matt Miller called “a launch to where we want to go in season 4.”

“Since we’ve already mapped out in detail what season 4 looks like, it will definitely be a bummer if we don’t get to tell that story,” Miller told EW ahead of the finale.

Alas, they will not.

