Family Guy type TV Show Network Fox Genre Comedy,

Animated

It’s been almost two years since Adam West departed this planet, but his presence will forever be felt, especially in Quahog. The Batman star voiced the delirious and delightful Mayor Adam West in more than 100 episodes of Family Guy, and his legacy will be further cemented if Brian has his way in the season finale.

The talking dog talked up changing the name of Quahog’s high school from James Woods High to Adam West High, and when his proposition passes muster, he decided to run to become the town’s new mayor. There’s just one problem, and it’s a gross one: Quagmire has his eye on the open seat, too. “When Brian asks him why he’s running, Quagmire says, ‘Spite. I’m running out of spite for you,’” executive producer Alec Sulkin told EW last fall. “And Brian says, ‘Well, that’s no reason to get into politics,’ and Quagmire says, ‘That’s the only reason to get into politics.’” Teased executive producer Richard Appel: “Mayor West makes an appearance at the end of the episode, so the whole episode is bookended by our tribute to him, and there’s a sense certainly in the episode that he’s not replaceable.”

In this first-look at the episode, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. opposite Game of Thrones, as the Griffins try to figure out a fitting way to honor the ocean-stabbing government official, Brian suggests the name change. (After all, he notes, “James Woods is an embarrassment. He’s a political troll and a maniac on Twitter.”) Meanwhile, Peter tasks himself with making a video dedication to the late Mayor West to remind people of how great he is. The video starts promisingly — Peter has set the montage to Richard Marx’s “Right Here Waiting” — but soon enough, the fond, bizarro moments plucked from the Mayor’s colorful life yield to clips of Peter pulling off increasingly crazier trick shots with a basketball.

Family Guy has paid tribute to West multiple times over the last two seasons. A tribute card was aired before a rebroadcast of a classic West episode in the wake of his death in June 2017. A nine-minute highlight reel of his work was released in July 2017. The following season, producers honored his memory by airing several new episodes featuring West.

“Adam West’s legacy in the Family Guy universe is that of an incredibly kind, upbeat, and hysterical man who played an incredibly kind, upbeat, and hysterical — but also totally insane — version of himself,” executive producer Steve Callaghan summed up to EW in 2017. “We will miss him greatly and truly think of him as utterly irreplaceable.” Creator Seth MacFarlane said at the time, “Family Guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend.”

Reacquaint with an old friend in the video above.

Related content: