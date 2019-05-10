Edie Falco to play L.A. police chief for CBS this fall

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Edie Falco will don a badge for CBS this fall.

Ahead of its fall presentation to advertisers Wednesday in New York City, the network announced that it has ordered Tommy, a new drama that will star the Sopranos alum as the first female chief of police of Los Angeles.

The drama is from Paul Attanasio, the creator of Bull, and Amblin TV. Here is the official logline: “When a former high-ranking NYPD officer becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles, she uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political, and national security issues that converge with enforcing the law.”

The cast also includes Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, David Fierro, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, and Joseph Lyle Taylor.

Falco most recently played Leslie Abramson in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

