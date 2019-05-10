Image zoom David Giesbrecht/CBS; Mitch Haaseth/ABC; Jordin Althaus/NBC

That’s a wrap! The broadcast networks have presented their fall lineups to advertisers in New York. Here’s what survived — or failed — TV’s biggest weak.

CBS

The Big Bang Theory (16.9 million) ENDING

Young Sheldon (14.2) RENEWED

Survivor (9.5) RENEWED

NCIS (15.7) RENEWED

Criminal Minds (8.2) RENEWED

God Friended Me (9.6) RENEWED

Fam (6.6) CANCELED

The Code (6.5) Not looking good

Mom (10.1) RENEWED

Bull (11.1) RENEWED

FBI (12.5) RENEWED

SEAL Team (8.1) RENEWED

S.W.A.T. (8.3) RENEWED

Hawaii Five-0 (9.9) RENEWED

Life in Pieces (5.9) CANCELED

NCIS: New Orleans (10.6) RENEWED

60 Minutes (10.9) RENEWED

The Amazing Race (5.6)RENEWED

Blue Bloods (12.4)RENEWED

NCIS: Los Angeles (10.1) RENEWED

Magnum PI (8.3) RENEWED

MacGyver (7.5) RENEWED

Man With a Plan (6.2) RENEWED

Madam Secretary (8.1) RENEWED

48 Hours (4.3) RENEWED

The Red Line (4.3) Too early to tell

Murphy Brown (8.4) CANCELED

The Neighborhood (7.9) RENEWED

Happy Together (5.2) CANCELED

Ransom (3.0) RENEWED

FOX

9-1-1 (9.8) RENEWED

Empire (6.2) RENEWED for final season

The Resident (7.5) RENEWED

The Simpsons (3.7) RENEWED

Orville (5.6) RENEWED

Family Guy (3.3) RENEWED

Bob’s Burgers (2.2) RENEWED

The Passage (6.6) CANCELED

Star (4.6) CANCELED

The Four RENEWED

Lethal Weapon (5.3) CANCELED

Last Man Standing (8.2) RENEWED

Gotham (3.5) ENDING

Rel (2.4) CANCELED

The Masked Singer (11.5) RENEWED

The Cool Kids (5.6) CANCELED

Proven Innocent (3.4) CANCELED

The Gifted (3.3) CANCELED

ABC

American Housewife (5.1) RENEWED

Agents of SHIELD (3.9) RENEWED

A Million Little Things (7.7) RENEWED

American Idol (8.7) RENEWED

Black-ish (4.3) RENEWED

Bless This Mess (4.6) RENEWED

Dancing With the Stars (8.6) RENEWED

For the People (4.5) CANCELED

Fresh Off the Boat (3.8) RENEWED

Grey’s Anatomy (10.0) RENEWED through season 17

How to Get Away With Murder (5.1) RENEWED

Modern Family (6.3) RENEWED for final season

Schooled (4.4) RENEWED

Single Parents (4.0) RENEWED

Station 19 (7.5) RENEWED

Speechless (3.1) CANCELED

Splitting Up Together (3.8) CANCELED

The Bachelor (7.9) RENEWED

The Conners (9.5) RENEWED

The Fix (5.1) CANCELED

The Goldbergs (5.7) RENEWED

The Good Doctor (12.1) RENEWED

The Kids are Alright (4.8) CANCELED

The Rookie (7.7) RENEWED

Whiskey Cavalier (6.1) CANCELED

The CW

All American (902k) RENEWED

Charmed (1.2) RENEWED

In the Dark (902k) RENEWED

The Flash (2.4) RENEWED

Black Lightning (1.4) RENEWED

Riverdale (1.7) RENEWED

Supergirl (1.6) RENEWED

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow RENEWED

Supernatural (2.0) RENEWED for final season

Legacies (1.5) RENEWED

Arrow (1.5) RENEWED for final season

Jane the Virgin (1.1) ENDING

Roswell, NM (1.6) RENEWED

Whose Line Is It Anyway (843k) RENEWED

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (574k) ENDING

Dynasty (791k) RENEWED

Masters of Illusion (814k) RENEWED

iZombie (726k) ENDING

The 100 (864k) RENEWED

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (3.1) RENEWED

A.P. BIO (2.3) Suits say not dead yet

This Is Us (13.7) RENEWED for three seasons

Will & Grace (5.3) RENEWED

The Voice (10.3) RENEWED

Ellen’s Game of Games (6.9) RENEWED

Law & Order: SVU (7.1) RENEWED

Chicago Med (11.2) RENEWED

Chicago P.D. (11.0) RENEWED

Chicago Fire (11.5) RENEWED

The Good Place (4.5)RENEWED

The Blacklist (6.8)RENEWED

Superstore (4.2) RENEWED

Blindspot (4.3) RENEWED for fifth and final season

Good Girls (3.7) RENEWED

Manifest (12.5) RENEWED

New Amsterdam (10.7) RENEWED

Enemy Within (6.9) Suits say not dead yet

The Village (5.7)Suits say not dead yet

I Feel Bad (3.2) CANCELED

Midnight, Texas (3.1) CANCELED

Abby’s (2.2) Suits say not dead yet

