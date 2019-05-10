That’s a wrap! The broadcast networks have presented their fall lineups to advertisers in New York. Here’s what survived — or failed — TV’s biggest weak.
CBS
The Big Bang Theory (16.9 million) ENDING
Young Sheldon (14.2) RENEWED
Survivor (9.5) RENEWED
NCIS (15.7) RENEWED
Criminal Minds (8.2) RENEWED
God Friended Me (9.6) RENEWED
Fam (6.6) CANCELED
The Code (6.5) Not looking good
Mom (10.1) RENEWED
Bull (11.1) RENEWED
FBI (12.5) RENEWED
SEAL Team (8.1) RENEWED
S.W.A.T. (8.3) RENEWED
Hawaii Five-0 (9.9) RENEWED
Life in Pieces (5.9) CANCELED
NCIS: New Orleans (10.6) RENEWED
60 Minutes (10.9) RENEWED
The Amazing Race (5.6)RENEWED
Blue Bloods (12.4)RENEWED
NCIS: Los Angeles (10.1) RENEWED
Magnum PI (8.3) RENEWED
MacGyver (7.5) RENEWED
Man With a Plan (6.2) RENEWED
Madam Secretary (8.1) RENEWED
48 Hours (4.3) RENEWED
The Red Line (4.3) Too early to tell
Murphy Brown (8.4) CANCELED
The Neighborhood (7.9) RENEWED
Happy Together (5.2) CANCELED
Ransom (3.0) RENEWED
FOX
9-1-1 (9.8) RENEWED
Empire (6.2) RENEWED for final season
The Resident (7.5) RENEWED
The Simpsons (3.7) RENEWED
Orville (5.6) RENEWED
Family Guy (3.3) RENEWED
Bob’s Burgers (2.2) RENEWED
The Passage (6.6) CANCELED
Star (4.6) CANCELED
The Four RENEWED
Lethal Weapon (5.3) CANCELED
Last Man Standing (8.2) RENEWED
Gotham (3.5) ENDING
Rel (2.4) CANCELED
The Masked Singer (11.5) RENEWED
The Cool Kids (5.6) CANCELED
Proven Innocent (3.4) CANCELED
The Gifted (3.3) CANCELED
ABC
American Housewife (5.1) RENEWED
Agents of SHIELD (3.9) RENEWED
A Million Little Things (7.7) RENEWED
American Idol (8.7) RENEWED
Black-ish (4.3) RENEWED
Bless This Mess (4.6) RENEWED
Dancing With the Stars (8.6) RENEWED
For the People (4.5) CANCELED
Fresh Off the Boat (3.8) RENEWED
Grey’s Anatomy (10.0) RENEWED through season 17
How to Get Away With Murder (5.1) RENEWED
Modern Family (6.3) RENEWED for final season
Schooled (4.4) RENEWED
Single Parents (4.0) RENEWED
Station 19 (7.5) RENEWED
Speechless (3.1) CANCELED
Splitting Up Together (3.8) CANCELED
The Bachelor (7.9) RENEWED
The Conners (9.5) RENEWED
The Fix (5.1) CANCELED
The Goldbergs (5.7) RENEWED
The Good Doctor (12.1) RENEWED
The Kids are Alright (4.8) CANCELED
The Rookie (7.7) RENEWED
Whiskey Cavalier (6.1) CANCELED
The CW
All American (902k) RENEWED
Charmed (1.2) RENEWED
In the Dark (902k) RENEWED
The Flash (2.4) RENEWED
Black Lightning (1.4) RENEWED
Riverdale (1.7) RENEWED
Supergirl (1.6) RENEWED
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow RENEWED
Supernatural (2.0) RENEWED for final season
Legacies (1.5) RENEWED
Arrow (1.5) RENEWED for final season
Jane the Virgin (1.1) ENDING
Roswell, NM (1.6) RENEWED
Whose Line Is It Anyway (843k) RENEWED
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (574k) ENDING
Dynasty (791k) RENEWED
Masters of Illusion (814k) RENEWED
iZombie (726k) ENDING
The 100 (864k) RENEWED
NBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (3.1) RENEWED
A.P. BIO (2.3) Suits say not dead yet
This Is Us (13.7) RENEWED for three seasons
Will & Grace (5.3) RENEWED
The Voice (10.3) RENEWED
Ellen’s Game of Games (6.9) RENEWED
Law & Order: SVU (7.1) RENEWED
Chicago Med (11.2) RENEWED
Chicago P.D. (11.0) RENEWED
Chicago Fire (11.5) RENEWED
The Good Place (4.5)RENEWED
The Blacklist (6.8)RENEWED
Superstore (4.2) RENEWED
Blindspot (4.3) RENEWED for fifth and final season
Good Girls (3.7) RENEWED
Manifest (12.5) RENEWED
New Amsterdam (10.7) RENEWED
Enemy Within (6.9) Suits say not dead yet
The Village (5.7)Suits say not dead yet
I Feel Bad (3.2) CANCELED
Midnight, Texas (3.1) CANCELED
Abby’s (2.2) Suits say not dead yet
