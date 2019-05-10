Constance Wu tweets she's 'so upset' after Fresh Off the Boat renewal news: 'F---ing hell'

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Constance Wu does not seem pleased her ABC comedy Fresh Off the Boat has been renewed for a sixth season.

Shortly after news broke of the renewal on Friday, the Crazy Rich Asians star tweeted a cryptic expression of anger (that has been edited by EW for profanity): “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. [F—]”

Minutes later Wu tweeted another expletive: “[F—ing] hell.”

In the reply thread of her second tweet, one of Wu’s followers tweeted words of encouragement, “Congrats on your renewal! Great news :)” to which the actress replied, “No it’s not.” Her reply has now been deleted, but was screengrabbed before its removal.

In response to fan reaction to her online statements, Wu tweeted later on Friday, “That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say fuck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming.”

EW can confirm that Wu commented “dislike” on a post about the renewal on the show’s official Instagram, though her comment now appears to be blank.

ABC tells EW they currently have no comment regarding the social media posts while Wu’s rep did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Wu’s apparent frustration is a definite change in tune from what she had to tell EW last fall ahead of season 5, which saw the departure of showrunner Nahnatchka Khan at its conclusion.

“We’ve known each other for over four years, most of the crew and all of the cast, so it’s very familiar,” Wu said in October. “We’ve done four seasons, so there’s not that much pressure. And when you don’t have pressure, you can be free and experiment with the characters and play around… And it’s crazy to look back and see how much the kids have grown!”

