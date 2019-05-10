Constance Wu walks back negative tweets after Fresh Off the Boat renewal, calls them 'ill timed'

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Constance Wu is attempting to take an Etch A Sketch to her profanity-laced tweet storm earlier Friday about the renewal of her ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat.

After posting that she was “so upset that I’m literally crying” and responding with a “no it’s not” retort after someone said the comedy’s renewal was “great news,” Wu followed up with a much more gracious message about fan support and the crew.

“Today’s tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show,” she wrote. “Plz know, I’m so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. I’m proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f— thank u too.”

Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word fuck-thank u too😘 — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

Wu clearly recognized she was in hot water after her initial tweets garnered press attention and got her name trending on Twitter. She tried to clean up the mess by tweeting, “That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f— a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming.”

All this despite commenting “dislike” on a video about the renewal posted on the comedy’s official Instagram account.

ABC told EW it’s not commenting on the matter, while Wu’s rep did not respond to EW.

Since her 2018 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians became a worldwide hit, Wu has definitely seen her star rise. She was nominated for a Golden Globe and recently cast in Hustlers opposite Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Lizzo.

Fresh Off the Boat was definitely a bubble show going into next week’s upfronts presentation in New York City — especially after the showrunner’s departure after last season — but ABC opted to renew the comedy that follows the 1990s adventures of a Taiwanese family living in Orlando. It also stars Randall Park.

