So long, Murph.

Murphy Brown‘s return to CBS was just a one-season experiment. The comedy that featured Candice Bergen reprising her old role will not return for a second season, even though it averaged a near-respectable 8.4 million viewers.

CBS also yanked Life in Pieces, the single-camera comedy that’s currently in its fourth season. It only averaged 5.9 million.

Also in the trash heap: the new comedies Fam and Happy Together, both of which bowed this year and pulled in 6.6 million and 5.2 million, respectively.

In September, Murphy Brown returned to TV after 20 years off the air but was only watched by 7.4 million viewers. By comparison, 2017’s return of Will & Grace on NBC after 11 years off the air had more than 10 million viewers. And in 2018, Roseanne blew away Hollywood by averaging a massive 18 million viewers after 20 years off the air.

CBS will announce its fall lineup to advertisers Wednesday in New York City.

