Secrets, suspense, and second grade — Big Little Lies trailer unveils a tense new season

It’s a new school year in the scenic California coastal town of Monterey, which means a whole new set of concerns, conflicts, and cupcakes for the ladies of Big Little Lies as they find themselves bonded together over a deadly secret. But will their loyalty to each other survive the hawk-like inquiries of one Meryl Streep?

The trailer for Big Little Lies season 2, released Friday, gives a glimpse into the anticipated new chapter of the Monterey Five as they navigate the aftermath of the traumatic events that saw the first season culminate in the murder of Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), the abusive husband of Nicole Kidman’s Celeste. While the investigation into Perry’s death continues, his mother Mary Louise — played by Streep — arrives to help her take care of her twins, but also to find the truth of what happened the night her son died, promising some tense encounters between her and Celeste.

It’s business as usual for Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon) and Renata (Laura Dern) as they toggle between their careers and closely monitoring their children, each taking Warren, the headmaster of Monterey’s Otter Bay school, to task over their children’s education. Meanwhile, Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) has shut down emotionally as she deals with the guilt of her role in Perry’s death, and Jane (Shailene Woodley) is trying to move on with her and her son’s life, and by the looks of the trailer, she might find a new love.

Will the Monterey Five be able to keep their secret from the police? Will Mary Louise discover the dark truth of her son’s nature? Will Warren survive the wrath of the demanding mothers? Will Renata be sashaying around Monterey in that red metallic trench coat for the entire season? (For our sake, we hope so).

Big Little Lies returns June 9 on HBO. Watch the trailer above to see what season 2 has in store for the Emmy-winning series.

