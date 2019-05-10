Image zoom Jennifer Clasen/ABC

Season 5 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was a wild ride. It started in space in the future, and ended by almost ripping the Earth apart in the present. Ahead of the show’s return for season 6 on Friday night, here’s a quick refresher of everything that went down.

Following up the season 4 finale’s cliffhanger, season 5 began with everyone but Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) being mysteriously abducted. They were then taken to a monolith, but not the black one that transported Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) to Hive’s home planet back in season 3. This monolith was white, and sent the team forward in time rather than space. As a result, they ended up on the Lighthouse, a space station floating around the desolate wreckage of the Earth and run by Kree colonists. The team found themselves separated and oppressed by this dystopian society. A Kree prince named Kasius (Dominic Rains) was in charge of the Lighthouse and became the villain of the first half of the season. But the team also found unlikely allies, such as Deke (Jeff Ward), a Peter Quill-like scavenger who was also secretly Fitz and Simmons’ future grandson.

Enter Fitz. Since he wasn’t taken to the monolith, S.H.I.E.L.D.’s resident Scottish genius had to find his own way to the future. Old friend Lance Hunter (Nick Blood) returned to help break him out of a military facility run by the domineering General Hale (Catherine Dent). Then, using the prophetic drawings of Charles Hinton’s daughter Robin as a guide, Fitz teamed up with the alien Enoch (Joel Stoffer) and went into cryostasis for 74 years, eventually awakening in the era of the Lighthouse to help his friends. After a long struggle, the team killed Kasius and returned to their own timeline via the monolith — but not before finding out that Daisy (Chloe Bennet) was prophesied to be the Destroyer of the Worlds, whose earth-shaking powers were destined to rip the planet apart.

General Hale became one of the major villains of the season’s back half. She was a former HYDRA operative and trained her daughter Ruby (Dove Cameron) to be the ultimate HYDRA leader. Ruby was a powerful enough assassin to slice off Yo-Yo’s hands, but the whole “future leader” thing? That didn’t quite work out. Having developed an obsession with Daisy, Ruby wanted to take her place as the Destroyer of Worlds. To that end, she tried to absorb a powerful substance called gravitonium that allows the user to manipulate gravity. But Ruby was too weak to control it, and met her end at the hands of a vengeful Yo-Yo.

The world’s destruction hadn’t been averted yet. Glenn Talbot (Adrian Pasdar), recently awakened from a coma, absorbed the gravitonium and became Graviton. At the same time, Thanos’ invasion began (as seen in Avengers: Infinity War). Obsessed with his new powers, Graviton sought to uncover gravitonium reserves hidden under the Earth’s surface so that he could become the one to save the world from Thanos. Knowing that instead his efforts would destroy the planet and create the dystopian Lighthouse future, Daisy faced him as Quake. Using the Centipede serum, she enhanced her powers enough to fatally blast Graviton into space.

Unfortunately, without the serum, Coulson (Clark Gregg) was done for. His transformation into Ghost Rider at the end of season 4 had burned out the last of the drug that was keeping him alive. So he passed on, leaving S.H.I.E.L.D. in the hands of his capable comrades. But he wasn’t the only one who died: Fitz also perished in the struggle against Graviton. This was tragic since he and Simmons had finally gotten married upon returning to the present timeline, but there was a workaround: Present-day Fitz was still stuck in a cryostasis pod in space. All the team has to do now is find him and bring him home…

