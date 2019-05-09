What to Watch on Thursday: Chrissy Metz guest stars on Superstore

Image zoom

Superstore

Image zoom Tyler Golden/NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on NBC

The Cloud 9 employees find themselves in the midst of a social media scandal after photos of a mess at their store go viral. Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) try to use it to their favor, but Dina (Lauren Ash) won’t stop until she finds the anonymous tweeter. Enter corporate HR rep Luanne, played by This Is Us star Chrissy Metz. “We’re excited to show people Chrissy’s funny side,” creator Justin Spitzer says. “Even though Luanne is a fairly serious, no-nonsense character, her grounded responses in this heightened situation gave us some of the funniest moments in the episode.” Especially once she starts butting heads with Dina, who “sees her as a kindred spirit — until Luanne starts to reject some of Dina’s more extreme ideas.” Ah, so Dina also thinks Kate Pearson is dead in that TIU flash-forward? —Gerrad Hall

