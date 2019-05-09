Netflix orders Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special to debut in 2020

By Ruth Kinane
May 09, 2019 at 09:48 AM EDT

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Kimmy is coming back — we always knew she was unbreakable!

On Wednesday, the cast and creators of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt sat down for a FYC panel moderated by actor Jon Hamm to discuss the show. During the event, creator and executive producer Tina Fey made the surprise announcement that an all-new interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special is set to debut on Netflix in 2020.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re about to start production,” said Fey. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event. Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes. I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

Created by Fey and Robert Carlock, Kimmy Schmidt ran for four seasons on the streaming platform, becoming one of the Netflix original series that helped make the service what it is today. The series finale saw Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) realize her dreams by publishing a children’s book she’d previously penned, and four years later seeing it made into a theme park in Florida. The new interactive series could go back and fill in the time period before the leap.

Related content:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

A woman escapes from a doomsday cult and starts life over again in New York City.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 3
episodes
  • 39
Genre
Premiere
  • 03/06/15
Status
  • In Season
creator
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Available For Streaming On
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST