See Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lily Tomlin in Laugh-In tribute special

Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In type TV Show

Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In launched the careers of some of Hollywood’s brightest comedic talents, including Goldie Hawn and Lily Tomlin.

The series was a blend of variety special, sketch comedy, and more — and now Hollywood’s finest are paying tribute to the groundbreaking comedy show. On May 14, Netflix debuts Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate, a live special filmed at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater.

A spectacular line-up of talent, including original cast member Lily Tomlin, as well as Billy Crystal, Jay Leno, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Rita Moreno, Rob Riggle, Tony Hale, and more, take the stage to pay homage to the show and director/producer George Schlatter.

Image zoom Netflix

As seen in the trailer above, the special will offer up numerous new takes on some of the most memorable moments of the show, which premiered in 1968 and ran for six seasons on NBC. Tomlin will revive her iconic Edith Ann and Ernestine characters. Harris willingly submits himself to multiple physical gags and pratfalls in bringing to life some of the more slapstick moments of the show.

Watch the trailer above for more. The special premieres globally May 14.

