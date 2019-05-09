Watch Jane, Kat, and Sutton meet for the first time in a Bold Type flashback

The Bold Type type TV Show Network Freeform Genre Drama

Denim on denim. Bangs. Pink highlights. Get ready to see the women of The Bold Type like you’ve never seen them before.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of The Bold Type, which takes viewers back to 2014. Why 2014? Because that’s the year that Jane, Kat, and Sutton all started working at Scarlet Magazine. It’s also the year that they all met.

In the clip, which you can watch in full above, we get a glimpse at the ladies’ first meeting, which takes place in the building’s elevator. From the look on her face, Jane is clearly eager to get her career started. Meanwhile, Sutton is listening to music, and Kat is … coming off a one-night-stand? The clip sees Kat kiss a guy at the coffee counter — this was clearly before her sexual awakening — and then promptly delete his number from her phone. What do you want to bet he’s one of the first topics of conversation in the fashion closet?

The Bold Type airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Related content: