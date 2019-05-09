Ariel Versace reveals who she really left wigs for in RuPaul's Drag Race clip

Despite Scarlet Envy’s best attempts to get the F.B.I. involved, the mysterious case of Ariel Versace’s left-behind wigs — perhaps the most intriguing, dramatic mystery in RuPaul’s Drag Race her-story — has remained unsolved…until now.

EW’s exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode of the Emmy-winning reality competition (above) teases the 11th-place competitor‘s return for a buddy-makeover challenge, which sees the six remaining ladies pairing with previously ousted queens for a glamorous image overhaul. As they prepare their runway looks, Miss Vanjie seizes the opportunity to get to the bottom of the ordeal, and asks Ariel which queen was the intended recipient of her gifts.

But first, some background: During episode 6 of Drag Race‘s behind-the-scenes companion series Untucked, several queens accused Plastique Tiara of robbing Ariel’s vacated work station of several wigs left behind in the wake of her elimination. As one of Ariel’s best friends during their time on the show, Plastique claimed Ariel left the wigs specifically for her, though her foes felt the wigs were meant for everyone. A free-for-all ensued, and Ariel’s hairpieces were ultimately distributed throughout the Werk Room.

As the iconic Oprah meme asks:

Image zoom

“Girl, I just left it by accident,” Ariel tells a horrified Vanjie. In a confessional, she continues: “In the midst of things, when I was eliminated, I was super emotional while packing everything, and I forgot I had an entire rack of my wigs. My wigs are like my babies, so when I got home, I realized, Oh my God, I left a bunch of wigs!”

Vanjie then tells her that people were “fighting” over Ariel’s hair children, which clearly doesn’t sit well.

“I left that red one for Silky, but other than that, those were all by accident!” she explains. Speaking to the camera, Ariel further notes that she’s amused that “they all flocked to them like flies on s—,” and that the ensuing search-and-rescue mission to recover them will turn the Werk Room into “Bad Girls Club, season 11.”

In her elimination interview with EW, Plastique teased that a resolution to the drama was imminent, but would only reveal that fans would have to wait to see “how it’s going to go down” at the season 11 reunion.

Find out how the girls react to Ariel’s admission when RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 returns tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive preview above.

