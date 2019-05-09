Power will end its run on Starz after season 6

Image zoom Starz

The power is set to be turned off: Starz announced today that season 6 will mark the final year for Power, the Courtney A. Kemp-created drama that stars Omari Hardwick as a drug dealer-turned-legitimate business owner-turned-oh what a mess.

The final season has been dubbed “The Final Betrayal” and will play out over 15 episodes. It will premiere Aug. 25.

“We will follow some of your beloved Power characters beyond the scope of the initial series,” said Kemp in a statement. “But we will play with your expectations of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a ‘Power’ universe as unpredictable as the original.”

Season 6 will also feature the directorial debut of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, whose character was killed off in season 5. He’s also an exec producer on the drama. “The last 5 seasons of Power have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the Power brand,” he said in a statement. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”

The drama attracted over 10 million multi-platform views in its fifth season and is the most-watched franchise for Starz. It currently airs in more than 120 countries around the world.

Here’s the official synopsis for season 6: “It picks up with James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Hardwick) seeking vengeance. His former drug partner and brother in arms must pay for the ultimate betrayal. Rocked to his core by the perfidiousness and cruelties of those he once called his family, Ghost devotes himself to one notion: Success is the best revenge, with all intentions of getting both. Ghost aims to get even with Tommy (Joseph Sikora), get the Queens Child Project built to consecrate Raina’s legacy, and finally achieve a thriving legitimate lifestyle with no criminal strings attached. Ghost’s need to wrestle satisfaction and happiness from this world by any means necessary – is the most dangerous he’s ever faced. As the Feds grow closer to convicting him, Ghost must remain vigilant toward those wanting to take him down for his past criminal enterprises.”

