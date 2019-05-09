Grey's Anatomy type TV Show Network ABC Genre Drama

$#@! or get off the pot, Amelia!

In this exclusive scene from Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Link (Chris Carmack) confronts Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) — in the nicest but firmest way possible — and says he’s ready to take their relationship to the next level.

“Is this your past or your future?” he says as Amelia wheels Leo, Owen’s adopted son, to the elevator. “It has started to feel like a real thing for me, but you hide me from your family, you still play house with Owen. Is this real for you too? If not, I need to know.”

Sounds reasonable! Sadly, it doesn’t look like Amelia is ready to give him what he wants. At least for now.

The episode, titled “Drawn to the Blood,” also follows Alex (Justin Chambers) as he tries to save a patient while Jo (Camilla Luddington) opens up to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) about why she’s been so down. Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) also go camping!

Watch the preview above. Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related content: