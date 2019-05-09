Freddie Prinze Jr. exits The CW's Nancy Drew, replaced by Scott Wolf

Image zoom Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The CW has a new daddy.

Scott Wolf (Party of Five) is taking over the role of Carson Drew from Freddie Prinze Jr. on The CW’s new in-the-works Nancy Drew series. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported the news Thursday.

Wolf is the latest former teen heartthrob to join The CW’s roster of parents on their teen dramas, alongside Skeet Ulrich and the late Luke Perry on Riverdale. He takes over the role from another former teen star, Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That), who exited the project in what was reportedly an “amicable split.”

The Nancy Drew series has been officially picked up to series for next season as of Tuesday. It’s a fresh take on the famous girl detective. From creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, Dynasty), the series will follow an 18-year-old Nancy the summer after high school graduation when a family tragedy forces her to forgo college and stay home to try to solve the ensuing case.

Wolf will portray Carson Drew, the father of the plucky teen sleuth. As he was in the novels, Carson is an attorney, but here he’s become estranged from Nancy Drew after the death of her mother/his wife. When her murder investigation uncovers secrets from his past, their relationship becomes increasingly strained. Kennedy McMann is attached to play the young Nancy.

Casting changes are common this time of year as networks pick up pilots, conduct audience testing, and more. Some have speculated that there could be a personal connection to the casting shift — Prinze Jr. co-hosts a podcast, “Prinze and the Wolf,” alongside Wolf’s cousin Josh Wolf. But that could easily just be a coincidence.

Neither The CW nor reps for Wolf or Prinze Jr. responded immediately to request for confirmation.

Nancy Drew is currently poised for a fall debut on The CW.

Related content: