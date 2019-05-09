Fox picks up new dramas and comedies starring Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, Michael Sheen

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Ahead of its fall 2019 presentation Monday in New York, Fox has announced that it has picked up four dramas from the auspices of Greg Berlanti and Jason Katims, among others, as well as two comedies that star Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, Will Forte, and Jason Biggs.

Here are the dramas:

Deputy, from Will Beall and David Beall, is “a modern cop drama that blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern-day attitude and gritty authenticity. When the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman, more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics. He leads a skilled team of ambitious and complicated human beings who won’t rest until justice is served.”

It stars Stephen Dorff, Mara Martinez, and Brian Van Holt.

Image zoom Tyler Golden/FOX

neXt, from Manny Coto, is a “propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand. A Silicon Valley pioneer discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe, and teams up with a cybercrime agent to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen – one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.”

It stars John Slattery.

Image zoom FOX

Prodigal Son, from Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver and Berlanti, is a “fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone. Malcolm Bright knows how killers think. Why? His father was one of the best, a notorious serial killer called ‘The Surgeon.’ That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business. He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes, while dealing with a somewhat manipulative mother, an annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son and his own constantly evolving neuroses.”

It features Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Image zoom David Giesbrecht/FOX

Untitled Katims and Annie Weisman drama, is a “story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds, exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection and what it truly means to be a family. An only child finds her life turned upside down when her father reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children, including two new sisters. As these three young women slowly embrace their new reality, they will attempt to form an untraditional bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family.”

It features Brittany Snow, Timothy Hutton, and Emily Osment.

Image zoom Linda Kallerus/FOX

Here are the comedies:

The Great North is an animated series from Loren Bouchard that follows “the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad, Beef, does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially as the artistic dreams of his only daughter, Judy, lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall.”

It stars Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Megan Mullally, and Will Forte.

Outmatch, from Lon Zimmet, is a multi-camera family comedy “about a blue-collar couple in South Jersey trying to get by and raise four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.”

It features Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson, and Tisha Campbell-Martin.

Image zoom Michael Becker/FOX

Fox already announced the renewal of Empire, The Resident, and Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing.; the network recently canceled The Gifted and Rel.

