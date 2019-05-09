Image zoom Nicole Wilder/ABC

For the People type TV Show Network ABC Genre Drama

For the People won’t be, anymore.

ABC has canceled the legal drama from Shondaland. It lasted two seasons on the network and averaged 4.5 million viewers this year. The series starred Hope Davis, Ben Rappaport, Britt Robertson, and Anna Deavere Smith.

For the People was set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, following prosecutors and federal public defenders.

ABC is in the midst of setting its fall 2019 schedule ahead of its presentation to advertisers Tuesday in New York City. It has already renewed Agents of SHIELD, A Million Little Things, Black-ish, Modern Family, The Conners, and The Good Doctor.

Stay tuned to EW.com for all your fall 2019 needs!

Related content: