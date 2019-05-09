For the People canceled by ABC

By Lynette Rice
May 09, 2019 at 11:06 PM EDT
Nicole Wilder/ABC

For the People

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

For the People won’t be, anymore.

ABC has canceled the legal drama from Shondaland. It lasted two seasons on the network and averaged 4.5 million viewers this year. The series starred Hope Davis, Ben Rappaport, Britt Robertson, and Anna Deavere Smith.

For the People was set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, following prosecutors and federal public defenders.

ABC is in the midst of setting its fall 2019 schedule ahead of its presentation to advertisers Tuesday in New York City. It has already renewed Agents of SHIELDA Million Little ThingsBlack-ishModern Family, The Conners, and The Good Doctor.

Stay tuned to EW.com for all your fall 2019 needs!

Related content:

For the People

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 1
Genre
Premiere
  • 03/13/18
Status
  • In Season
creator
  • Paul William Davies
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST