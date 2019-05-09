The Game of Cups saga continues!

Emilia Clarke reacted to the stray coffee cup that was accidentally left in a banquet shot in the season 8 episode “The Last of the Starks.” It’s a little unclear as to what she’s saying, but she appears to be proclaiming her innocence in the matter.

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here?!” the actress wrote in an Instagram post that revealed a set image of her with Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage. Momoa’s Khal Drogo, Daenerys’ on-screen hubby, was killed off long ago in season 1, but he’s a friend of the Game of Thrones family and comes back to visit. (He was also present for the series finale wrap party.)

Image zoom HBO

The image shows Clarke in the same red-and-black outfit that her character wore during the notorious cup-gate scene. “The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea,” she declared on Instagram.

Cross her name off the list of culprits, then.

Image zoom Emilia Clarke/ Instagram

After Game of Thrones watchers noticed and quickly obsessed over the cup left out during the post-Battle of Winterfell festivities, HBO confirmed the crew went back in to edit it out.

“In response to inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones, HBO states, ‘The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,'” a statement reads.

Questions still persist. Whose cup was it? How did no one seem to notice it was in the shot? Was it put there on purpose? Since there are definitely not other problems in the world more pressing than this one at the time being, let’s continue to pick at the scab obsessively until we have answers.

