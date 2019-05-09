CBS orders new series starring Julian McMahon, Pauley Perrette, and Patricia Heaton

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Now that it’s taken care of its returning shows, CBS has announced the new series that will debut on its schedule in the fall — including a new drama from The Good Fight creators Michelle and Robert King, a new comedy for Patricia Heaton, and a procedural from Dick Wolf.

Here are the new shows that CBS plans to debut during the fall 2019-20 schedule:

Evil , from Michelle and Robert King. Logline: “Evil is a psychological mystery that examines science vs. religion and the origins of evil. The series focuses on a skeptical female forensic psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter to investigate and assess the Church’s backlog of supposed miracles, demonic possessions and unexplained phenomena.”

It stars Michael Emerson, Katja Herbers, and Mike Colter.

It stars Julian McMahon, Alana de la Garza, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Kellan Lutz.

It stars Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, Marg Helgenberger, and Ruthie Ann Miles.

The network also picked up four comedies:

Bob Hearts Abishola , from Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Al Higgins. Logline: “After having a heart attack, a middle-aged sock businessman from Detroit unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, and sets his sights on getting her to give him a chance.”

It stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, and Christine Ebersole.

It stars Pauley Perrette and Natasha Leggero.

It stars Patricia Heaton and Kyle MacLachlan.

It stars Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry, and Michaela Watkins.

CBS will present its fall 2019 schedule to advertisers on May 15.

