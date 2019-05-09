American Idol Top 5 to perform songs of Elton John to celebrate Rocketman release

American Idol’s Top 5 are hoping to (crocodile) rock audiences on Sunday, performing the songs of Elton John.

After proving they are the champions at singing the songs of Queen and showed us all the colors of the wind the night they performed classic Disney hits, Idol finalists Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda, Wade Cota, Madison VanDenburg, and Laci Kaye Booth hope they’re still standing after celebrating the Oscar, Grammy, and Tony winner’s hits ahead of the May 31 release of Rocketman, the musical-fantasy biopic starring Taron Egerton.

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC; Inset: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

They will also perform two other songs during the live two-hour broadcast: a pick from in-house mentor Bobby Bones and, because Sunday is Mother’s Day, a song dedicated to their hero.

Who will feel the love Sunday night from the nation and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan? American Idol airs live, coast to coast, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

