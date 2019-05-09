Kel Mitchell and fellow All That alums are back for the revival — see the first look

All That type TV Show Network Nickelodeon Genre Comedy,

Now this is All That.

Back in February, Nickelodeon announced that they were teaming with Kenan Thompson to revive the beloved sketch show that launched the careers of Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Nick Cannon, and Amanda Bynes. On Thursday, the network revealed that Mitchell and fellow original cast members Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server will guest-star when the new iteration’s premieres this summer.

See the first look at the cast back together in the photo above.

Executive produced by Thompson and Mitchell, All That will feature a new group of kids, but, in addition to returning cast members, it will also revive some classic sketches like Good Burger, Vital Information, and Loud Librarian.

For more from Mitchell and Thompson, read EW’s oral history of their All That spin-off, Kenan and Kel.

