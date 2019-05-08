What to Watch on Wednesday: The season finale of Empire, plus Single Parents and Lucifer

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Empire

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Season finale

Season 5 has been a roller coaster on screen and off, and that continues with the “emotional” conclusion. The finale features Andre (Trai Byers) clinging to life, while a confrontation between Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) could end their marriage and her loyalty. And we still have that mysterious flash-forward death to solve. “We finally learn who’s in the coffin, and it sends shockwaves through the Lyon clan that will reverberate through next season and beyond,” teases showrunner Brett Mahoney. “Have your hankies ready. You will need them.” —Derek Lawrence

What Else to Watch:

8 p.m.

The Goldbergs (season finale) — ABC

Riverdale — The CW

8:30 p.m.

Schooled (season finale) — ABC

9 p.m.

Modern Family (season finale) — ABC

The Amazing Race — CBS

9:30 p.m.

Single Parents (season 1 finale; see photos here) — ABC

Streaming

Lucifer (season premiere; watch the trailer above) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change