Stephen King teases new TV adaptation of his epic novel The Stand

Twenty-five years on from the last TV adaptation of Stephen King‘s The Stand, the author has expressed his excitement about the new 10-hour version of the epic post-apocalyptic novel that director Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) is overseeing for CBS All Access.

“I like Josh Boone’s work,” King told Post Mortem podcast host Mick Garris, who directed the 1994 ABC miniseries. “I actually worked with him on his first feature (2012’s Stuck in Love). I couldn’t act in it, which is what he wanted me to do, so I had to be an audio thing. And then he did The Fault in Our Stars, which I thought showed his grasp of the medium. I like him a lot. I like his reach, his ambition for it. But, really, the thing I’m mostly excited about is, first of all, we’ve got two more hours to tell the story and, second, we’re free of all those things that held us back with The Stand — that is to say, not only is the budget bigger, even if you equalize the two eras, we’re [more free] in terms of language and in terms of violence in a way that we weren’t with the original Stand. CBS All Access would really like this to work, I think, and they put a lot of muscle behind it, so I’m hopeful, but it’s early days yet. The casting isn’t complete. My… son Owen has written some of the scripts and they’re terrific, so it’s good.”

It was announced in January that the streaming service CBS All Access had greenlit a new adaptation of King’s tale about a type of super-flu which kills virtually everyone on the planet and that Boone would direct the project.

The original miniseries, which premiered on March 8, 1994, starred Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, Jamey Sheridan, and the late Miguel Ferrer.

Watch the trailer for Garris’ version of The Stand, above.

