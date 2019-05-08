Riverdale is proud to share the Archie name with new royal baby

There’s another (potentially-redheaded) Archie in the world and the comic book/Riverdale character doesn’t mind one bit!

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented their newborn son to the world and shared his name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. It didn’t take long for the Twitterverse to start making associations with the red-haired titular character of Archie Comics (since the new royal baby’s father, Prince Harry, is also a redhead), and a little later the Archie Comics official Twitter account chimed in, merely stating: “i’m baby.”

i'm baby — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019

That account wasn’t the only one to get in on the fun. The Riverdale feed also tweeted a GIF of K.J. Apa in character as Archie Andrews, writing, “Proud to be Archie,” followed by a plug to watch Wednesday’s episode of The CW show.

Proud to be Archie. 👶👑 #Riverdale is new TONIGHT at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/2G1hXB4c6d — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) May 8, 2019

Netflix couldn’t resist either:

Archiekins! — Netflix US (@netflix) May 8, 2019

We may never know whether Prince Harry and Meghan are a huge fans of the comic books and TV adaptation and therefore named their firstborn son after the character, but hey, it’s fun to speculate!

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Image zoom DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images; Diyah Pera/The CW

