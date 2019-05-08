Game of Thrones releases photos from its second-to-last episode

The end is nigh. Game of Thrones released nine photos from season 8, episode 5 — the HBO hit’s second-to-final episode.

The images below tease a looming battle for King’s Landing following last week’s rather disastrous attempts to bargain a last-minute surrender by Cersei Lannister, who holds the capital city and has packed her Red Keep fortress with civilians in an attempt to ward off a dragon attack by Daenerys Targaryen.

Photos include Tyrion (who looks rather alarmed?), Grey Worm and Daenerys at Dragonstone. Jon Snow and Varys arriving at Dragonstone. Jon, Tyrion and Davos outside King’s Landing. A pensive Cersei. Euron on his ship. And Cersei’s Golden Company army led by Captain Strickland.

The episode is the final entry directed by Miguel Sapochnik (who also helmed the final season’s third episode, “The Long Night”), and runs around 80 minutes.

Here’s the previously released promo for the episode:

EW will have extensive coverage of the penultimate episode on Sunday night and all day Monday.

