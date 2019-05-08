Game of Thrones releases photos from its second-to-last episode

By James Hibberd
May 08, 2019 at 02:04 PM EDT

Game of Thrones

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

The end is nigh. Game of Thrones released nine photos from season 8, episode 5 — the HBO hit’s second-to-final episode.

The images below tease a looming battle for King’s Landing following last week’s rather disastrous attempts to bargain a last-minute surrender by Cersei Lannister, who holds the capital city and has packed her Red Keep fortress with civilians in an attempt to ward off a dragon attack by Daenerys Targaryen.

Photos include Tyrion (who looks rather alarmed?), Grey Worm and Daenerys at Dragonstone. Jon Snow and Varys arriving at Dragonstone. Jon, Tyrion and Davos outside King’s Landing. A pensive Cersei. Euron on his ship. And Cersei’s Golden Company army led by Captain Strickland.

Helen Sloan/HBO
Helen Sloan/HBO
Helen Sloan/HBO
Helen Sloan/HBO
HBO

 

HBO
HBO
HBO
HBO

The episode is the final entry directed by Miguel Sapochnik (who also helmed the final season’s third episode, “The Long Night”), and runs around 80 minutes.

Here’s the previously released promo for the episode:

EW will have extensive coverage of the penultimate episode on Sunday night and all day Monday.

Read our Episode 4 coverage:

Game of Thrones

HBO’s epic fantasy drama based on George R.R. Martin's novel series A Song of Ice and Fire.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 8
episodes
  • 73
Rating
  • TV-MA
Genre
Premiere
  • 04/17/11-05/19/19
creator
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Available For Streaming On
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST