Here's everyone who died in Game of Thrones season 8

Whatever your thoughts on Game of Thrones’ final season, no one can deny it kept viewers guessing right up to the end. Which often meant killing off fewer characters than viewers expected. Still, plenty of fan favorites, longtime supporting players, and a mythical creature or two didn’t make it through the show’s final act. Read on for a roundup of the deceased (with names, anyway) in season 8. And if you’re not caught up, (1) why aren’t you? and (2) spoilers follow.

Ned Umber

The first major casualty of the season, the pint-sized Lord of Last Hearth was pinned to the wall of his castle in a gruesome display, courtesy of the Army of the Dead.

Dolorous Edd

And now his watch is ended. The last brother of the Night’s Watch went down protecting Samwell Tarly during the Battle of Winterfell.

Lyanna Mormont

The fierce Lady of Bear Island got an appropriately fierce finish, killing a wight giant with a stab in the eye as it crushed her to death.

Beric Dondarrion

The Lord of Light could only do so much for him in the end. The oft-resurrected Beric died for the seventh and final time fending off wights in pursuit of Arya and the Hound–which, as many fans have pointed out, was what allowed the battle to be won. (See below.)

Theon Greyjoy

Theon got his shot at redemption and pulled it off, perishing in a noble attempt to protect Bran–er, the Three-Eyed Raven–from the Night King. And Bran even told him he was a good man!

Ser Jorah Mormont

Ser Jorah, too, died with honor and dignity–something that’s all too rare in Westeros–protecting the Dragon Queen he always loved. Dany’s postmortem whisper to him ranks among Thrones‘ most tender moments.

The Night King

All hail Arya Stark for taking down the White Walkers’ mysterious leader, and with him the entire Army of the Dead, including the Night King’s undead steed Viserion.

Melisandre

The Red Woman returned just long enough to help the living prevail over the dead, then removed the magical necklace preserving her youthful appearance, and walked off into the snow to die a peaceful disintegration.

Rhaegal

And then there was one. Euron Greyjoy took out another of Dany’s beloved dragons in brutal fashion with the biggest crossbows known to man.

Missandei

Poor Missandei. Dany’s most loyal and trusted companion was the only member of her entourage to be captured (somehow) and became the latest casualty of Cersei’s cruelty, beheaded at the hands (and sword) of the Mountain.

Varys

The ultimate Master of Whisperers finally whispered too loudly. Convinced Jon Snow would make a better ruler than Daenerys (which, hey, look how things turned out), Varys tried to rope Tyrion into a plot against the Dragon Queen, and met a fiery end — foreshadowing the carnage to come later in the episode.

Harry Strickland

The oddly-normally-named Captain of the Golden Company left the stage as quickly as he entered it, along with the rest of his army, in the first wave of Daenerys’ attack.

Euron Greyjoy

Euron probably has no regrets. He killed a dragon, slept with the Queen, and got to die thinking he killed Jaime Lannister. Technically, though, falling rubble did that. But Euron did die at Jaime’s hands, after miraculously escaping the destruction of the Iron Fleet. Somehow, he always seemed to be enjoying himself, even at the bitter end.

Qyburn

Fittingly, Game of Thrones‘ local Dr. Frankenstein died at the hands of his own monstrous creation, shoved aside by the Mountain to make way for CleganeBowl. Speaking of which…

The Hound

The Hound instilled one last bit of wisdom in Arya (namely: “DON’T BE LIKE ME!”) before heading off to complete his lifelong quest: revenge on his brother for burning his face as a child. Mission accomplished, but at the cost of his own life.

The Mountain

To paraphrase The Princess Bride, Ser Gregor was already mostly dead, but Qyburn’s twisted methods kept him on truckin’. This end seemed pretty definitive, though: hurling off of a tower into a raging inferno. Somewhere, Oberyn Martell is laughing.

Cersei & Jaime Lannister

Together to the very end, the Lannister twins perished in each other’s arms, Jaime comforting his sister/longtime lover/mother of his children in the depths of the Red Keep, as the castle collapsed on top of them. All things considered, it was the perfect blend of f—ed up and touching. That’s Game of Thrones for you!

Daenerys Targaryen

As we said up top, no one could ever accuse Game of Thrones of doing what viewers expected, and that held true right to the end, when newly crowned Mad Queen Daenerys was offed halfway through the series finale. (Hey, there was a mountain-high heap of plot threads to wrap up.) Jon Snow tearfully stabbed his queen for The Good of the Realm, ushering in a new era for Westeros… and sealing his circular fate. RIP Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men (and the Ashes), Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons, etc. Her legacy will be a decidedly mixed one.

