Game of Thrones‘ Liam Cunningham stopped by Conan on Tuesday night and brought a co-star along with him.

The Irish actor, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth on the HBO mega-hit, proved he’s a pro smuggler both off and on the show with what he claimed was the infamous coffee cup that snuck its way into Sunday night’s episode. “That was tricky to get,” said Cunningham of the item that accidentally showed up in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) during the Winterfell feast scene in season 8 episode, “The Last of the Starks.”

When the host asked Cunningham how a mistake like that could be made in a pivotal scene on such a meticulous show, he responded: “It wasn’t that pivotal a scene; the cup was a bit more pivotal than the scene. These things happen, it’s a big job…People run in.” He jokingly added, “Emilia probably drinks too much coffee.”

Next O’Brien asked what mementos Cunningham had snagged from the Game of Thrones set — other than the coffee cup — and it turned out there’s quite a few. “They did catch me on the last season with a flat-bed truck,” he joked. “I do have a list of stuff — enough that my daughter has a place for it and she calls it the ‘Wall of Awesome.'” He then listed some of the items that include: a full-size Dothraki sword, the bag that contains Davos’ finger bones, the stag he carved for Shireen as well as the burnt version he finds when he discovers how she died. “I’ve been in this game a long time,” he said. “I know what to take.” Spoken like a true Onion Knight.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

